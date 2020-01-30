Katherine Lucille Bailey, 92, of Zion Road, Gordonsville, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 7, 1927, in Jane Lew, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Richard Clee Boyles, and Nora Ellen Miller Boyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Rosevelt Bailey Jr.; one son, Thomas Robinson; stepsons, John E. L. Bailey and John E. Dyer; and one brother, Robert E. Boyles. She was a member of the Grace and Glory Lutheran Church of Palmyra and retired from Tivis in Culpeper. She is survived by a daughter, Marilyn Mitchell of Palmyra; six stepdaughters, Alice Dyer Hendrix and husband, Roger, of Pearl River, La., Bonnie Riley of Madison, Ala., Cindy Arrington of Stafford, Teresa English of Stafford, Melissa Bourne and husband, Authur, of Essex, and Debra Rubencheck and husband, Ray, of Westmoreland; one stepson, Aubrey R. Bailey III and wife, Jerlene, of Stafford; two sister-in-law, Erma Boyles of Brighton, Mich., and Sarah Findley of Reedville, Va., and a large number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with the Rev. Meredith Williams officiating. Interment will be held in the Graham Cemetery, Orange. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the Preddy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace and Glory Lutheran Church Building Fund, 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, VA 22963. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.