Gloria Bronack Lukachik, 79, of East Main Street, Orange, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Albemarle Health and Rehab. Born on July 18, 1940, in Plymouth, Pa.. she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bronack and Elizabeth Pifer Bronack. She was also predeceased by her husband, Serge Anthony Lukachik Sr.; one brother, Joseph Bronack; and two sisters Anna Bell, and Bertha Kasper. She was a member of St. Isadore the Farmer Catholic Church and retired from TechniColor in Greene County. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Jean Lukachik of Charlottesville, and Kristin Lukachik Saul and husband, Timothy, of Palmyra; one son, Serge A. Lukachik Jr. of Orange; three grandchildren, Makaela Shifflett, Faith Lukachik, and Anthony Mason Lukachik; one great-grandchild, Luca Travis Williams; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. Isadore the Farmer Catholic Church in Orange. Father Terry Staples will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, in Longmont, CO 80502. The family received friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960.
Lukachik, Gloria Bronack
