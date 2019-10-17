Alice Gray Pugh Lumsden, 93, of Orange, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on March 22, 1926, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Neal Pugh and Mamie Cluff Pugh. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Franklin Lumsden; two brothers, Joseph Pugh and Frederick Pugh; and four sisters, Carrie Webb, Jane Brown, Helen Neal, and Peggy Schmick. She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church where she was a teacher in the nursery for 55 years and a member of the W.M.U. Ruth Kersey Circle; she was also past president of the Young at Heart. She volunteered with many organizations throughout her life. She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Lumsden Bosworth and husband, Michael, of Orange; two sons, Stuart Franklin Lumsden and wife, Kris, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Bev Gray Lumsden of Mineral; six grandchildren, Thomas Lumsden, Yvonne Dawson, Melissa Via, Ben Sanner, John Bosworth, and Anna Bosworth; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Schmick and husband, Victor, of Sandston; and one sister-in-law, Emma Pugh of Orange. A memorial funeral service was held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Orange Baptist Church, interment was private. the Rev Alan Miller officiated. The family received friends immediately after the memorial service in the Pine Room of the Orange Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, P.O. Box 167, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.