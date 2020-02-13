Willie Mallory Jr., 87, of Orange, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on September 11, 1932, in Rochelle, he was the son of the late Willie B. Mallory Sr. and Magdeline Cox Mallory. He was also predeceased by two wives, Dale Johnson Mallory and Norene Glover Mallory. He was a Navy Veteran of nine years and retired from ITT automotive, loved to camp and fish the OBX, and was a member of the Somerset Christian Church. He is survived by four stepsons, Stephen Phillips and wife, Anne, of Savannah, Ga., Tommy Philips of Lynchburg, Shawn Phillips and wife, Alicia, of Maison Heights, and Shannon Phillips and wife, Teresa, of Monroe, N.C.; 11 step grandchildren; and a cousin, Barbara Marian of Md. A graveside funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Graham Cemetery, 14191 Constitution Hwy, Orange. Pastor Clay Corbin officiated. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

