Connie Johnson Mann, 66, of Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away after her valiant fight against cancer in the early morning of Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Airleen Johnson; and sister, Pamela Strange. Connie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim; her son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Jessica; her father, Dutch Johnson (age 92); her nieces and nephews, Tracy Nelson, Laurie Morris and Edwin Strange; and her special cousin, Charles "Chuck" Johnson. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., and graduated from Orange County High School in 1971, then received a degree from Smithfield Massey Business School in Richmond, Va. For all those who knew and loved Connie, we ask that you raise a glass for a toast as the spiritual essence of her body and soul takes flight to the eternal light. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors and nurses at both the Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care that Connie received. A memorial service will be held at a later date for immediate family in Orange, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
