Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz, 79, of Oak Shade Road, Orange died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence in Orange. Born on Feburary 13, 1941, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kelly McDaniel and Ruby Breeden McDaniel; she was also predeceased by her husband, Carroll W. Utz and a brother, Melvin R. "Dickie" McDaniel. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and retired after 30 years working in the cafeteria at Prospect Heights Middle School. She loved to travel with her friends Brenda Lloyd and Joanne McGhee. She is survived by a daughter, Tracey Utz Velasco and husband, Victor of Orange; and two sisters, Edith M. Lanford and husband, R. C., and Juanita "Faye" Martin both of Orange. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Graham Cemetery, with Pastor Kris Cook officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist church, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, Va. 22960 or the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Oreange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Load entries