Willard Lee Marks Jr., 57, of Gordonsville, Va., passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Willard "Willie" Lee Marks Sr.; his grandparents, Norman and Nora Marks; and great uncle and aunt, Garland and Grace Marks. Lee was an avid hunter, fisherman, and farmer and loved Gordonsville. He spent the majority of his adult life with his family on Hanback Road. He is survived by his mother, Helen Marks and sister, Debbie Marks, both of Manassas; brother, Brian Marks of Arlington, Va.; his mother-in-law, Sandy Dove of New Market, Va.; stepson, Devin Dove of Manassas, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
