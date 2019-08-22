Virginia Bliss Trester Mason was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on February 18, 1931, to Virginia Allen Bliss and William Stanley Bliss. She died on August 11, 2019. She grew up in Aurora, Ohio, and attended Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights, Ohio and Smith College in Northampton, Mass. She was graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Education and minored in Spanish at the top of her class. Her husband, Leonard Steele Trester predeceased her in 1967. Her husband, Harry C. Mason predeceased her in March 1997. She was a founding member of the Woman's Club of Madison and served as president from 1962-1964. She was a member of the Dolley Madison Garden Club and served as president in 1979. She served as volunteer at the Love Outreach Food Pantry and the Clothes Closet in Orange for years and was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, serving on the vestry and as a docent. She held her private pilot's license and was a member of the Flying Farmers of America, serving as Virginia's queen in the mid 1960's. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed yoga, refinishing furniture, sewing and knitting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Chuck Mason and his wife, Ann, of Orange, Gayle Trester Fitzhugh and her husband, Curtis, of Orange, Billy Mason and his wife, Tanya, of Richmond, Leonard Trester and his wife, Julie, of Bluffton, S.C., Holly Trester Carper and her husband, Thomas, of Waynesboro, and Merry Trester Shifflett and her husband, Ross, of Pratts, 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Her son, James C. Mason predeceased her in 1990. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Bliss and his wife, Lynn, of Hollywood, Fla., Pres Bliss and his wife, Marge, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Bob Bliss and his wife, Judy of Harwich, Mass. A memorial funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Orange, with the Rev. Dr. Linda Hutton officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orange Love Outreach Food Pantry, 252 Blue Ridge Dr., Orange, VA 22960, or the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.