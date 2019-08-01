Ms. Martha Annice Mayo, age 78, who was born and raised in Elizabethton, Tenn., but has lived the last ten years in Greeneville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Milton Anderson Mayo and Lucille Lokey Mayo. Ms. Mayo retired as a Massage Therapist but had worked as a nurse and paralegal on cases with Vietnam veterans with Agent Orange as well as assisting others through the Americans with Disabilities Act. She was also an internet entrepreneur. Some of the activities she enjoyed were cooking, sewing, storytelling, bicycling, crocheting and gardening. Ms. Mayo also loved watching her grandchildren play soccer, animals and walking her four dogs. She never met a stranger and cherished spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, James "Jamie" Luther and wife, Rene, of Louisa, Va.; a daughter, Jennifer Luther of Greeneville, Tenn.; father of the children, Jim Luther of Wilmington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Ashley, Malachi Ashley, Samuel Ashley, and Selena Ashley; a sister, Juliabeth Church of Elizabethton; a brother, Michael Alan Mayo and wife, Frances, of Collierville, Tenn.; a companion, Sandy Jenkins of the home; nieces and nephews, Stephen Church, Matthew Church, Amy Bryan, Betsy Pettit, Courtney Mayo, Meredith Smith, and Michael Mayo Jr., several cousins, and her four dogs, Marlee, Matrix, Peaches, and Cream. A celebration of life service for Ms. Martha Annice Mayo was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Todd Hallman officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, Intensive Care Unit, for the compassionate care given to Ms. Mayo. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to Virginia Greyhound Adoption, P.O. Box 583, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Ms. Martha Annice Mayo. Office: (423) 543-5544.
