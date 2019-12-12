Charles W. "Jack" McLeod passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He would have been 91 years old on December 12. Mr. McLeod is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hazel Wiltshire McLeod; his sons, Charles W. McLeod Jr. (Chip) and wife, Karen, Thomas L. McLeod and wife, Patti, John E. McLeod Sr. and wife, Pam; and daughter, Jackie McLeod Baughan and husband, William; grandchildren, Sarah McLeod Halse (Shane), John E. McLeod Jr., Christina McLeod, William L. McLeod, Victoria Baughan and Melanie Baughan; sisters, Louise M. Heavey and Ellen M. Anderson; sister-in-law, Barbara P. McLeod; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. McLeod was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew McLeod; his parents, William E. and Helen McLeod; his four brothers, William E. McLeod Jr., James T. McLeod, Robert E. McLeod and Ernest A. McLeod; and sister, Elizabeth M. Kendall. Mr. McLeod was a member of the Virginia Army National Guard for 36 years and retired as a sargent first class. He worked and retired from the National Linen Service after 31 years. He and his son, Chip operated McLeod Farm for close to 50 years. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Mine Run Virginia. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with interment and fellowship to follow the service. The Reverend Shaw Henson will officiate the service. Memorial Contributions can be made to New Hope Baptist Church's cemetery fund. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
