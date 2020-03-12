September 17, 1958 - Thursday, March 5, 2020 John Franklin Mendell Jr. went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home in Rhoadesville, Va. at an age of 61. John was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 17, 1958, the son of Sylvia and John Mendell Sr. He graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical School in Baltimore in 1976. John then joined the Air Force where he served as a small-arms instructor and rose to rank of sergeant. After leaving the Air Force after four years of service, John Married his wife, Robin Nixon and settled in Rhoadesville. They recently celebrated 37 years of marriage on August 14th. He was a devout Christian and served in many ways at Unionville Christian Church including as an Elder, Treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and Music Leader. He always enjoyed spending time with his family through fishing, cooking, playing board games and playing with his grandchildren. He always enjoyed stargazing. He also worked for Orange county Public Schools for 29 years as their HVAC specialist. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sylvia Mendell. John is survived by his wife, Robin Nixon Mendell; his daughters, Nina Frances Mendell Daniel and her husband, Timothy Daniel of Lumberton, Texas; four grandchildren, Chloe Jane Daniel, Brooklynn Grace Daniel, Kylee Nicole Offer and Shawn Leroy Offer; daughter, Tammy Nicole Mendell McClanahan, of Unionville; two grandchildren, Jeremiah James McClanahan and Jacob Thomas McClanahan; and daughter, Chasity Flora Jane Mendell, of Rhoadesville. A visitation was held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Unionville Christian Church, Unionville. Funeral services were held at the church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Reverend Michael Jackson officiated the service. Interment then followed in the church cemetery. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Thrive Women's Health Care of Central Virginia, 323 N Madison Rd, Orange, VA 22960, 540-661-5111. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
