On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Gregory Evan Miller Jr., loving son, brother, and uncle, went to be with the Lord at the age of 30. Gregory was an entertainment writer, editor, and freelancer for the New York Post, Entertainment Weekly, and TV Guide magazine, a graduate of the Newhouse School of Journalism of Syracuse University, a marathon runner, and a loyal customer of Chick-fil-A. Six-foot-four and quick-witted, Greg demanded a room's attention. He had an unmatched knowledge of animated film and a child-like spirit. Greg is survived by his father, Greg Miller and mother, Gina McWilliams Miller, of Orange; brother, James Miller and his wife, Mary Brook, of Gordonsville; two sisters, Joni Miller Shircliff and husband, Nick, of Gordonsville, and Marina Miller of Orange; nephew, River Shircliff; and niece, Lucy Jo Shircliff, whom he adored. Paternal grandparents are Gary Miller and Gayle Miller and maternal grandparents are James McWilliams and Ruthie McWilliams.

