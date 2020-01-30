Martha V. Minnick, 91, of Rhoadesville, passed on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her residence. A visitation/family night will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rhoadesville. An online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.

