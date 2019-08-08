Margaret "Peggy" Smiley Moore of Mechanicsville, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Orange County, Va., on February 14, 1936. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Smiley Payne of Orange County,Va.; her father, James Fulton Smiley of Kentucky, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Frank Moore of Mechanicsville, Va.; her daughter, Wanda Reid of Richmond, Va.; a niece, Mary Smiley Campbell of Lansdale, Pa.; and a brother, John Smiley of Barboursville, Va. A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church located, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA 23059, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to memorial service with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Mount Vernon Baptist Church or the National Alzheimer's Association.
