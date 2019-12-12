Beloved mother and devoted wife, Carole was born in Laconia, New Hampshire and after graduating from Business School, settled in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. She retired to Orange, Virginia in 2006, with her husband of 54 years, the late Eugene J. Flauraud Sr. She loved playing Bridge, crossword puzzles, and beating her daughters at Gin Rummy and Scrabble. She is survived by son, Eugene "James" Flauraud; daughters, Michele Dunleavy and Christine Huseman, their husbands, Tim and Alan, as well as granddaughter, Elizabeth Huseman. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. The family held a private viewing and will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.