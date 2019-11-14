Ralph William Taylor Munroe of Orange, Virginia, died at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Sunday, November 3, 2019, one day before his 68th birthday. Born in London, England, on November 4, 1951, he was the second son of The Honorable Helen Marie Taylor (then of Waco, Texas and New York City) and George Barber Munroe of Joliet, Illinois, and New York City. At the time he was born, his father was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University and his mother was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. For two decades, he held dual citizenship. He was educated first in New York at Saint Bernard's School, then later in Orange at Grymes School and Woodberry Forest before matriculating at Dartmouth College then later at the University of Richmond. Always interested in public affairs, while at the University of Richmond, he founded The Right Way Press (1971) and was President of the Young Americans for Freedom. He was a strong supporter of Ronald Reagan. In 1972, he was part of the Young Voters for the President organization and attended the 1972 Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida. Earlier in that same year, he was instrumental in the Richmond and Virginia efforts to elect new conservative leadership by electing Dick Obenchain as Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. As a child in London, his parents interested him in books and he became a life long lover of books. In the decades that followed, he owned and managed the Books for Business in downtown Richmond and most recently Bookshop 2, after he moved his business a number of years ago to Orange, Virginia. As times and business has changed in the 21st century Amazon Book world, the Bookshop 2 became more of a mail order enterprise. He is survived by his mother, Helen Marie Taylor of Richmond and Orange; his brother, George Taylor Munroe of Costa Rica; his nephew, Zachary Taylor Munroe of Colorado; and his brother, Howell Lewis Townshend Dade Taylor of Orange. His father preceded him in death in 2014, and his stepfather, Jaquelin E. Taylor, died in 1985. Arrangements are being made for a late November funeral by Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. He will be buried in the Taylor Family Section of Hollywood Cemetery Richmond following a graveside service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.