Ralph William Taylor Munroe of Orange, Virginia, died at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Sunday, November 3, 2019, one day before his 68th birthday. Born in London, England, on November 4, 1951, he was the second son of The Honorable Helen Marie Taylor (then of Waco, Texas and New York City) and George Barber Munroe of Joliet, Illinois, and New York City. At the time he was born, his father was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University and his mother was a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. For two decades, he held dual citizenship. He was educated first in New York at Saint Bernard's School, then later in Orange at Grymes School and Woodberry Forest before matriculating at Dartmouth College then later at the University of Richmond. Always interested in public affairs, while at the University of Richmond, he founded The Right Way Press (1971) and was President of the Young Americans for Freedom. He was a strong supporter of Ronald Reagan. In 1972, he was part of the Young Voters for the President organization and attended the 1972 Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida. Earlier in that same year, he was instrumental in the Richmond and Virginia efforts to elect new conservative leadership by electing Dick Obenchain as Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. As a child in London, his parents interested him in books and he became a life long lover of books. In the decades that followed, he owned and managed several companies. "Books for Business" was established in downtown Richmond and most recently "Bookshop 2" was expanded and moved to Orange, Virginia. As times and book business changed in the 21st century with the Amazon Book influence, his bookshops became more of a mail order enterprise. A true gentleman he showed consummate consideration for others and became an admired young James Madison kinsman. During these years he enjoyed and traveled throughout the country buying bookstores and concentrated on acquiring and redistributing books. He assisted his family in develping the Taylor and Madison rate book and artifact collection, now exhibited in various museums. In 1974, he became a Founder and Life member of the James Madison Museum. He is survived by his mother, Helen Marie Taylor of Waco, Texas, Richmond and Orange, former Regan United States Representative to the United Nations and Ranking U.S. Delegate to UNESCO; his brother, George Taylor Munroe of Costa Rica; his nephew, Zachary Taylor Munroe of Denver, Colorado; and his brother, Howell Lewis Townshend Dade Taylor of Orange, Virginia. His father, George Barber Munroe, retired Justice of the Court of Restitution Appeals in Numberg, Germany and President of Phelps Dodge Copper Corporation, NYC, preceded him in death in 2014; and his stepfather, Jaquelin E. Taylor, farmer, private investor, and civic activist of "Meadowfarm" Orange, Virginia, died in 1985. Funeral services were held at the Taylor Family home, 2325 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. with The Reverend David Jay Greer officiating. A graveside service followed at Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery. A reception was held afterwards at the Taylor home.
