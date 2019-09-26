Annie Christine Napier, 96, of Gordonsville, died Saturday September 21, 2019, at Dogwood Village. Born July 28, 1923 in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Sam Aylor and Sudie Moubray Brookman. She was the wife of the late Ellis Gordon Napier and she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Allen Melton; three sisters, Margaret Parr, Kate Brookman, Patricia Brookman; and three brothers, Raymond Brookman, Eugene Brookman and Richard Brookman. Mrs. Napier is survived by her daughter, Joyce Melton of Gordonsville; her son, Michael Napier and wife, Stacy, of Gordonsville; one brother, Otis Brookman of Orange; one sister, Elizabeth Dodson of Culpeper; two grandchildren, Bradley Napier and wife, Mary, of Unionville, and Brandon Napier of Gordonsville; and two great-grandchildren, Mason Napier and Blake Napier. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family would like to thank the staff of Dogwood Village for all of their care and support shown to Mrs. Napier and the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gordonsville Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 297, Gordonsville, VA 22942, or to Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 100, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.