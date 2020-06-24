Our father, friend, fishing buddy and hero, John "Eddie" Edward Orndorff Sr., 76, of Gordonsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family by his side, following a long battle with diabetes and renal failure. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Orndorff; his children, Leslie Orndorff Cocco, John (Michelle) Orndorff Jr., Craig (Olivia) Orndorff; seven grandchildren, Zach, Nicole, Janelle, Amy, Jed, Rachel and Jack; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Wesley, Harry David (Marsha), Cindy (Tim), David (Kristen), Christy (Chuck), Jessica; and numerous cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his father, Ossman Orndorff Sr.; mother, Doris Haynes Orndorff; brother and sister, Ossman Jr. and Vicki. He made his career in the automotive industry and until his declining health made it impossible, was an active member of Barboursville Baptist church, serving as a Deacon and working with many other ministry efforts. He also served as Chaplin at the Barboursville, Va. Chapter Masonic Lodge and enjoyed activities with his brothers of the Masonic Lodge 112. If you asked a hundred people to describe our father, you would hear words like "humble", "kind", "hard worker", "gentle spirit", "faithful" and "selfless". He was adored by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch football, baseball, golf and the races at every opportunity. He taught us to fish, hit a chip-shot, build a perfect bonfire and be thankful in every situation. A country boy at heart, he loved listening to classic country music, quietly singing along, he could name the artist and year each song was released. Most of all, he loved his family and instilled in us strong values that have served us well. We were truly blessed to call him "Dad" and will hold him close in our hearts until we meet again. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

