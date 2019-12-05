Roger W. Payne Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1937, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Roger W. Payne Sr. and Virginia Ruth Payne. Mr. Payne was preceded in death by one brother, Robert J. Payne, Sr. He is survived by beloved wife, Nancy D. Payne; two daughters, Connie S. and Stacy A. Payne; three stepdaughters, Tammy McClary and husband, Doug McClary, Kim Binner and husband, Doug Binner, and Pam Giglio and husband, Roy Giglio; and two sisters, Charlotte Kerns-Eaton and Nancy L. Vukovich. Mr. Payne's favorite pastimes were horse racing and baseball. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Preddys Funeral Home, 301 S. Main Street, Gordonsville, VA 22942. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 9459 Poindexter Road, Louisa, VA 23093. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisa County Rescue Squad, 83 Rescue Lane, Louisa, VA 23093, and Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, P.O. Box 834, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Tags

Load entries