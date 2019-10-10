Christine M. "Chris" Peglar, 50, of Lake Frederick, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Chris was born in 1969, in Fort Belvoir, Va., daughter of Kathleen Mosher Lehnhard and the late Capt. Thomas Peglar, USMC; and stepdaughter of Bruce Lehnhard. She graduated from Orange County High School, Class of 1987 and attended Va. Commonwealth University. Chris was an Administrative Assistant, working for financial businesses in Northern Va. She was a talented artist/designer enjoying faux painting and finishes, as well as acrylic painting. One of her talents was designing and decorating homes. Chris was the proud parent of a VMI student, Harrison, where she was a member of the VMI Parents Association. Chris was a very confident and accomplished cook. She loved movies, attending concerts, and spending time with friends and family. Surviving with her mother and stepfather is the apple of her eye, her son, Harrison Q. Peglar of Lexington, Va.; sister, Laura Peglar Cook of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; brother, Michael T. Peglar and wife, Ferial, of Springfield, Va.; nieces, Rachel and Lindsey Cook; nephews, Adam T. Cook of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Aidan J. Peglar of Springfield, Va.; and numerous extended family members. Family and friends were received at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life service was conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Please view the tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
