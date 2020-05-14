Edna Mae Perkins, 85 of Culpeper, Va., departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Due to COVID 19 a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Holy Baptist Church Cemetery in Unionville, Va. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Deaconess Edna Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries