Cleveland Ray Peyton, 74, of Gordonsville, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on October 14, 1945, in Madison Run, he was the son of the late Willie Carroll Peyton and Alice Irene Foster Peyton. Ray owned and operated an excavating company in the local area for many years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jeanette Atkins Peyton; brothers, Willie Carroll "W.C." Peyton Jr., Wayne Lewis Peyton; and a sister, Phyllis Erlene Peyton. Mr. Peyton is survived by his son, Allen Ray Peyton and wife, Angie, of Gordonsville; his daughter, Tracey Lynn Peyton of Supply, N.C.; two brothers, Cecil Peyton and wife, Linda, of Gordonsville and Randolph Peyton of Fredericksburg; a sister, Bessie Peyton Pritchett of Gordonsville; four grandchildren, Ean C. Peyton, Lincoln Simpson, Danyon Simpson, Evan C. Peyton; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his companion, Sammy his dog. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday February 12, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Interment followed in Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Roger Edward officiating. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
