Catherine Peyton Morris, 101, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at Dogwood Village of Orange. Born in Orange, on August 2, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Andrew B. and Nora Pauline Peyton. She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church, and was the oldest living member, the Happy Agers, the Young at Heart, and was an avid bingo player. She worked for many years in the food preparation in the Orange County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Reuben E. "Jack" Morris Jr.; her son, William D. "Willie" Morris; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Morris of Orange; a brother, Franklin L. Morris (Doris) of Charlottesville; a sister, Wilma Emery (Lloyd) of Maryland; daughter-in-law, Barbara Morris of Orange; six grandchildren, Debbie Woolfolk (Bill), Larry Morris, Gary Morris (Kristen), Rick Morris, Joyce Morris, and Michael Morris (Beth); six great-grandchildren, Caleb Morris, Katey Woolfolk, Nathan Morris, Haylie Morris, Abbie Morris, and Christian Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. A memorial celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orange Baptist Church (Chancel Choir), P.O. Box 167, Orange VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is in charge of arrangements.

