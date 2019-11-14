Phyllis Erlene Peyton, 86, of Gordonsville, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence. Born December 19, 1932 in Keswick, she was the daughter of the late Willie Carroll Peyton and Alice Irene Foster Peyton. She was retired from Comdial and she was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church and she attended Gordonsville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie Carroll "WC" Peyton Jr. and Wayne Lewis Peyton. Ms. Peyton is survived by one sister, Bessie Peyton Pritchett; three brothers, Roy Cecil Peyton, Cleveland Ray Peyton, James Randolph Peyton; nieces, Tracey Peyton Simpson, Nicole Peyton Bland; nephews, Steve Pritchett, David Peyton, Allen Peyton, Derrick Peyton, Dwayne Peyton; great nieces, Paige Pritchett, Isla Peyton, Lauren Peyton, Meghan Peyton; great nephews, Bo Pritchett, Ean Peyton, Evan Peyton, Ryley Peyton; a great great niece, Kadence Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, November 10, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gordonsville united Methodist Church, P.O. Box 466, Gordonsville, VA 22942.
