Make a joyful noise unto the Lord! Lavinia Pretz Phillips, 85, died at her home on July 1, 2020, in the company of her loving family, following a stroke. Born on March 27, 1935, in Highland Park, Illinois, to the late Richard Hirsch Pretz and Lavinia Cloud Pretz, Lavinia was raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord and established a legacy of service in several congregations to which she belonged over her lifetime. She continued her parents' love of music and shared her beautiful vocal talent in a myriad of music venues. Lavinia enjoyed a good turn of phrase in creative writing, particularly poetry. She was known for her generosity to humanitarian efforts and her patriotic zeal. She delighted in nature, gardening and travel with family and friends. Lavinia attended Washington Seminary in Atlanta and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the College of William and Mary where she met the love of her life, the late Larry O. Phillips. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and the PEO. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Pretz, and sisters-in-law, Sally Phillips Winne and Roberta Phillips. Lavinia is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Phillips, her husband, Fred Tuck; a son, Richard Henry Phillips, his wife, Zhuling; grandsons, Robert "Jack" Wilson, his wife, Webb Wilson, Jake Tuck, his significant, Tessa Ramese, and Andy Tan. Granddaughters include Zoe Tuck, her significant, Jason Lam and Megan Aster Perry. Two great- granddaughters, Kayla Rae Perry and Kylee Sexton brought Lavinia inexpressible joy. Jeanie Sutherland Pretz, Kent and Felicia Phillips Scruggs and Kenneth Phillips are cherished in-laws. Nieces, nephews, a plethora of friends, extended family, neighbors and her church family created a vibrant community with whom she regularly visited and corresponded. A graveside service was held at the Rockfish Valley Baptist Church in Nellysford, Virginia, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 W Main Street, Orange, VA 22960.
