Kathleen G. Pullen, 66, of Louisa County, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Pullen loved baking and sewing with her granddaughters. Survivors include her children, Jonas Pullin II and Kyle David Pullin (Ashley); grandchildren, Ellee and Remi Pullen; brother, David Woods; special daughter, Angela Baker; and friends, Timothy Cudd and Lacie Cudd. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Woodward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisa County Animal Shelter. Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries