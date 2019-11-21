Evelyn Jones Raper, 89, of Lovettsville, Va., formerly of Unionville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1930, to Medford Thomas Jones and Nettie Gayle Jones. She was an art teacher and was the widow of Robert R. Raper. Mrs. Raper is survived by her children, Bryan K. Raper (Shirley) and Lisa Anne Raper; her grandchildren, Kaela, Robert and Erica; her daughter-in-law Joyce Jones; and her nephews, Kevin Jones (Tammy) and Steven Jones (A.J.). Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Va., interment followed at the Culpeper National Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Fond memories may be shared with the Raper family at clore-english.com. The Raper family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
