Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Mary Ryan Ratcliffe, 79, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. Survivors include her daughter, Rae Morehouse (Doug); four grandchildren, Kristen Morehouse, Ryan Morehouse, Derrick Peyton (Lindsey), and Nicole Peyton; and two great-grandchildren, Ryley Peyton and Isla Peyton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Eddie" Ratcliffe. A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 and/or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ratcliffe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries