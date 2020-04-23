Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Mary Ryan Ratcliffe, 79, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. Survivors include her daughter, Rae Morehouse (Doug); four grandchildren, Kristen Morehouse, Ryan Morehouse, Derrick Peyton (Lindsey), and Nicole Peyton; and two great-grandchildren, Ryley Peyton and Isla Peyton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Eddie" Ratcliffe. A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 and/or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.