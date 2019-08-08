Catherine Elizabeth Renshaw, 47, of Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Prince William Hospital, Manassas. Born on August 17, 1971, in Culpeper, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Lee Collins, and the wife of the late Roger Renshaw. She is survived by her mother, Donna L. Collins of Orange; a son, Alexander "Alex" Phillip Procino of Culpeper; a brother, Jonathan L. Collins and wife, JoAnna, of Orange; and a sister, Jennifer E. Savant and husband, Daniel of Louisa. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Culpeper National Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism speaks, 601 E. 5th Street Charlotte, NC 28202. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
