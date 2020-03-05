Charles Lawrence "Larry" Rentch, 80, passed away surrounded by family on February 18, 2020, in Orange, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Bernice Rentch. Born on August 22, 1939, Larry and his family moved to Annandale, VA., in 1954. He graduated Annandale High School, class of 1957. Larry lettered in 4 years in baseball and football. He attended Keiser Junior College (W.Va.) and George Washington University (D.C.). For 27 years Larry owned Duke and Pickett Service Station in Alexandria, Va. During the 80's he added Lincolnia and Battlefield Shell (Manassas). All his life he was involved in baseball, as a sponsor, coach, umpire, and spectator. He also became Athletic Director at Bishop Ireton High School for several years. His outgoing nature, quick wit and knowledge of the sport made play by play announcing a perfect fit for him with Jones Intercable Television. In 1991, Larry sold his businesses and began a second, 20-year career with Ashcraft and Associates as a commercial business insurance agent. Larry and his wife, Jeannie, moved to Southport, N.C. in 1999, where he continued working (and playing golf!) until he retired in 2009. Larry believed in looking at the bright side of life, keeping busy, planning ahead, and trying new things, such as singing with the church choir and also with the Sea Notes Society, a large choral group that performed all over Brunswick County. If you look closely you might see his mischievous grin as an extra in some feature films. He was, above all things, a kind person. He was an adored and loving father; a steadfast friend. Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 61 years, Jeannette; his brother, Bruce (Kim); his three loving children, Michelle (Gene), Denise (Jamie) and Christopher; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with lights at the Klockner Field in care of Gordonsville Little League, P.O. Box 383, Gordonsville, VA 22942, or the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 367, Orange, VA 22960. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. by Pastor Carl Trost, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 14193 James Madison Hwy., Orange, VA 22960. A celebration of Life after the church service to be held 1 p.m. at Madison at the Mill, 323 North Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
