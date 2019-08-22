Brenda Ann Rhoades peacefully passed on August 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, after a long-fought battle with cancer. She was born on November 9, 1967, to Peggy Tinder (deceased) and Leslie Blakley. She was a loving wife to Randall, as well as a devoted mother to Wesley. She was loved by all family and friends. She will be remembered by her sisters, Barbara, Linda Sue, Linda Lou, Tina, April and Sheryl. Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Weslie and Lucy Davis and Catherine Brooking. Brenda will be missed and remembered by all. She was devoted to all her family and friends, as well as her animals. She was also a lover of nature. A celebration of life service was held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Zoar Baptist Church, in Locust Grove, followed by a reception in Rapidan.
