The Lord saw that she was getting tired and on Monday, March 30, 2020, He sent one of his darling angels to bring Audrey Lee Lewis Rucker to her heavenly home. She was born on January 1, 1933, to the late Marcellus and Helen Lewis. One of twelve children, she received training from the American School National Training Service, Inc. and from the Baptist Sunday School BTU Congress. On May 9, 1953, she married Marshall Rucker. They were married for 64 years. She was employed by Comdial for over 30 years. After her retirement in December 1994, Audrey enjoyed volunteering at the James Madison Museum in Orange, Virginia. She accepted the Lord at the age of 12 and was baptized at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Barboursville. Throughout her lifelong membership at Chestnut Grove she was a member of the Senior Choir, Church Missionary, served as the church clerk for 25 years, financial secretary and on October 3, 2009, became a Deaconess. Audrey was also the person to go to when you needed information regarding the history of the church. She loved working diligently in the church and singing for the Lord. Audrey also enjoyed traveling and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. Her smile would make your day! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; sisters, Geneva Deberry and Beulah Clements; and brothers, Edward Lewis, Corneluis (Neal) Lewis, Leonard Lewis and Fred Lewis. Audrey is survived by her sisters, Barbara Brock of Barboursville, Va., Loure Hayes of Ohio, Delores Myles of New Jersey, and Edith Lewis of New Jersey; brother, Thad Lewis of Barboursville, Va.; brother-in-law, Albert Deberry of Orange, Va., along with a host of devoted nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.