Rita Walker Sale, 58, of Gordonsville, passed away on January 8, 2020. Rita was born on March 17, 1961, in Idaho, to Edward and Margaret Walker. Rita is survived by her husband James C. Sale; daughter, Nancy R. Sale; son, Samuel C. Sale; grandson, Mark I. Monterrozo; and grandson, Nicolas A. Monterrozo. Funeral services will be held on a later date at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22911.
