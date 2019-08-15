Christopher M. Shelton, paintball enthusiast, of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away on August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Shelton and his daughter, Carmen Shelton. He is also survived by his father, Jerry Shelton; grandparents, Rudolph and Gloria Mills, adoring aunts, and loving cousins. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 12 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service with a family night on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m.

Tags

Load entries