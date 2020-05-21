Gladys Marie Shifflett, 78, of Gordonsville, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday May 14, 2020. Born on July 7, 1941, in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late Walter Raymond Foster and Virginia Marie Jenkins Ryder. She was the wife of the late Johnny Frank Shifflett and was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Wayne and Dewey "Nut" Irving. Mrs. Shifflett was retired from Liberty Fabrics, where she worked for many years. She is survived by three daughters, Theresa Strong, Debra Lockwood, and Bonita Shifflett; her brother, Walter "Boonie" Foster, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Though she was a private person, there are no short comings to the imprint she has left in the hearts of her family and friends. Per her wishes, services will be private. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is assisting the family.

