Gladys Marie Shifflett, 78, of Gordonsville, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday May 14, 2020. Born on July 7, 1941, in Gordonsville, she was the daughter of the late Walter Raymond Foster and Virginia Marie Jenkins Ryder. She was the wife of the late Johnny Frank Shifflett and was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Wayne and Dewey "Nut" Irving. Mrs. Shifflett was retired from Liberty Fabrics, where she worked for many years. She is survived by three daughters, Theresa Strong, Debra Lockwood, and Bonita Shifflett; her brother, Walter "Boonie" Foster, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Though she was a private person, there are no short comings to the imprint she has left in the hearts of her family and friends. Per her wishes, services will be private. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is assisting the family.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.