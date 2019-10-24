Bruce Anthony Shinault, 65, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Va. Bruce was a longtime native of Suffolk, Va., but settled in Locust Grove, Va. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend. Bruce was the son of the late Oakley Frazier Shinault and Mable Lucille Cochran Shinault. He was also predeceased by his sister, Pat Bank; and brothers, Jack, Reggie, Dennis, and Phillip Shinault. Bruce was a United States Marine and proudly served his country during Vietnam. He later went on to work and then retired from the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Local Union 79 in Norfolk, Va. Bruce was able to inspire and encourage his children and those who knew him to live life with integrity and purpose, and that anything worth doing, was worth doing right and with your whole heart. He was the most giving soul to others and was a member of the Wounded Warriors Foundation, and a faithful supporter of the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Bruce is survived by his daughters, Amy Shinault and Heidi Shinault; stepson, Lundy Ingram; grandchildren, Braelyn Darling and Shane Hoverter Jr.; sisters, Shelby Raynor, Barbara Richardson, and Penny Ruperti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service was held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
