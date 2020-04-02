Dora Faye Simcox, 91, of Huntersville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Muncy. Born June 16, 1928 in Red Hill, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ella (Herrell) McKinney. Her husband of 59 years, Lowell C. Simcox, preceded her in death on August 21, 2006. Faye was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. Faye was a former member of the United Methodist Women's Society. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah A. (Ronald) Mezick of Huntersville, and Melanie F. (Al) Vasiliauskas of Penhook, Va.; six grandchildren, Kevin S. (Jennifer) Mezick of Knoxville, Tenn., Daniel T. (Cindy) Mezick of Philadelphia, Benjamin K. (Claire) Mezick of Madison, Wis., Emily (Ryan) Vasiliauskas Riley of Williamstown, Mass., Audra Vasiliauskas of Penhook, Va., and Lydia Vasiliauskas of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three great-grandsons, Dylan Mezick and Asher Mezick of Knoxville, Tenn., and Lowell Mezick of Madison, Wis.; and two sisters-in-law, Maxine (Harold) Myers of Orange, Va., and Kate McKinney of Telford, Tenn. Due to the current CDC guidelines for funeral homes, a private funeral service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. Faye's family apologizes for restricting her friends and caregivers from paying tribute to their mother and grandmother at this time. However, a celebration of life service is being planned for the future. The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Huntersville United Methodist Church, c/o Carol Bower, 4533 Rabbittown Rd., Muncy, PA 17756. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

