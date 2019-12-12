Paul Allison Simms Sr., 88, of Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. Born March 29, 1931 in Washington, D. C., he was the son of the late Edith McDowell Simms. He was a Army Veteran, and retired electrician of Amtrack. He is survived by his wife, Alice Morgan Simms of Unionville; seven daughters, Linda, Theresa, Dorene, Vanesa, Paula, Lasonya, and Yoleta; six sons, Paul Jr, William, Tyrone, DePaul, Phillip, and Stanley; 24 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial funeral service was held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Orange Church of Christ. Interment was private. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

