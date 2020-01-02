Hazel Lee Sims, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on August 8, 1940, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Dallas Bell and Martha Pote. She is survived by her children, Linda Donohue (Jim), Mary Shires (Jimmy) and Daniel Sims (Kandi); grandchildren, Maggie Donohue, Olivia Donohue, Austin Shires, Caleb Sims, Taylor Sims and Destiny Meadows; great-granddaughter, Emma Snow; siblings, Doris Berry, Mary Clatterbuck, Sonny Bell and Robert Bell; sister-in-law, Mildred Dean; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Sims. The family received friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service was held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ruckersville Baptist Church, 6 Moore Rd, Ruckersville, VA 22968, with the Rev. Kyle Clements officiating. Interment followed at Ruckersville Cemetery. The family would like to express thanks to the University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Room and the Greene County Rescue Squad for their dedication and love that was given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Feeding Greene Inc., P.O. Box 13, Stanardsville, VA 22973. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
