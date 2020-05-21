February 4, 1925 - Monday, September 23, 2019 Alton Donald Smith, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 23, 2019, during a short hospitalization. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisc., on February 4, 1925, to Louis Alton Smith and Hilma Hanson Smith. Known as Sonny to his family and Smitty to his wide circle of friends and co-workers, Smith had a long, adventurous life. He served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. After leaving the service, he became a master bricklayer and lifelong member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, BAC Local 1 Md., Va. & D.C. His avocation was crafting bows and competing in state, regional, and national competitions. Over his life, he made 111 bows and competed with many of them. In 2010, at the age of 85, he won first place in his age group at both the Maryland and Virginia state competitions, and placed second in the Mid-Atlantic regional competition. He then drove alone from his home in Lake of the Woods, Va., to Alaska; on his way back, he stopped in the state of Washington and competed in the national championships, placing 7th in his group. Smith was married four times. His first two marriages ended in divorce. He was married to his third wife, Katherine "Kay" Nolan for 25 years, until her death in 1997. He married Eileen McCary in 2000, she passed away in 2008. He is survived by three of his five siblings, Vilo Smith Josey of Odenton, Md., LaVonne Jeanne Livingston of St. Cloud, Fla., and Lois Powell of Hedgesville, W.Va.; 12 nieces and nephews; his stepdaughters, Donna Nolan Windsor of Alexandria, Va., and Dianne Nolan Ferraro of Las Vegas; his companion and caregiver Jo-Ann Kelly; and an extensive network of friends and relatives by marriage. All of them miss him tremendously. Smith will be interred next to his late wife Eileen in a private graveside service in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Found and Sons 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701
