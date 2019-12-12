Ethel Smith Colvin, 94, of Somerset, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on November 14, 1925, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Washington Foster and Iva Traimum Foster. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Henry W. Smith; her second husband, Harry L. Colvin; and one daughter Connie Lynn Smith. She is survived by one daughter, Pattie Paige Lloyd of Brightwood; three grandchildren, Mark Alan Riner, Crystal Joy Smith, and Shawn Andrew Lloyd; five great-grandchildren, Julia Riner, Melanie Riner, Torrence Bowens Jr., Isaiah Lloyd-Bowens, and Olivia Lloyd-Bowens; and one sister, Martha Virginia Fincham of Culpeper. A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. graveside at the Graham Cemetery, in Orange. Pastor Bruce Fincham officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. View Nursing Home, Aroda, Va. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
