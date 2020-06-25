Debbie Mae Smith, 68, of Orange, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Wendy J. Smith and husband, Lt. Col. Colin D. Smith USMC of Alexandria, and Elizabeth D. Prettyman and husband, Will Prettyman of Richmond; and grandchild, Shannon Tomlin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

