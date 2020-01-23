Craig Steven Southard, 68, of James City County, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David William Southard. Craig worked for many years as a HVAC technician for Colonial Williamsburg and Dominion Services. When he was not working, he spent his time playing music. He loved to play piano, the organ, and especially guitar. He enjoyed the great outdoors and all the wonderful critters who lived in it. Craig was a fun-loving character who made people laugh and smile by cracking jokes with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Craig is survived by his mother, Allyne Mundy; sisters, Gayle Studinski and Patricia Robishaw; brothers, Mark Southard and William "Chip" Southard; one niece; three nephews; several cousins; and best friend and former wife, Catherine Monhan, who remained by his side for many years. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Southard, Craig Steven
To plant a tree in memory of Craig Southard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.