Otis Greamon "Buck" Southard Jr. Otis Greamon "Buck" Southard Jr., 91, of Dolley Madison Road, Orange, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence. Born on May 1, 1928, in Orange County, he was the son of the late Otis Greamon Southard Sr. and Georgiana Purdum Southard. He was also predeceased by two sons, Randall Alan Southard and Kelly Greamon Southard. He was a member of the Thoroughfare Bible Church and was a veteran with the U.S. Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Emily Hicks Southard of Orange; one son Philip Dale Southard of Orange; three grandchildren, Logan Alan Southard, Erika Leora Southard, and Jordan Greamon Southard; one brother, George William Southard Sr. of Warrenton; two sisters, Barbara Southard Amos and husband, Billy, and Patricia Southard Stewart of Orange; and nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange. Interment was held at the Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Perry Utz officiated. The family received friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960.
Most Popular
-
Free "grab and go" meals available to Orange County children March 19 through April 2
-
UVa employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
Richmond couple who recently traveled to Charlottesville test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia freshman Justin McKoy addresses his future with Cavaliers
-
Orange County declares local state of emergency
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.