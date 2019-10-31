Elsie M. Stout, 91, of Harrisonburg, departed this life Wednesday night, October 23, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Stout was born on July 5, 1928, in Madison County, the daughter of the late, John T. and Ethel Aylor Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Stout; a daughter, Susan Ragland of Laurel, Md.; a brother, William E. Morris and a sister, Mary M. Morris, both of Madison. She was the last surviving member of her family. Elsie moved to Harrisonburg in the late 1940's and made many friends. She retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Commerce as a poultry inspector. She was a wonderful cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends. She enjoyed baking, canning and being a homemaker and was an avid NASCAR fan. She is survived by a daughter, Magdalene Sandridge and husband, Wayne, of Harrisonburg; a son, Dave Derrow of Albuquerque, N.M.; son-in-law, Bernard Ragland of Laurel, Md.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Sandridge of Verona, David Sandridge of Rockingham County, Ashley Ekpo and husband, Ubong, of Columbia, Md., Jacob Ragland of Laurel, Md., and Jason Ragland of Rexburg, Idaho; and five great-grandchildren, Isiah, Bellamy, Audrey, Miles and India Ekpo, all of Columbia, Md. A graveside service was conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, with Evangelist Jim Bell officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Sentara Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Condolences can be shared at kygers.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Monticello slaying
-
Medical condition ends Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan’s college basketball career
-
St. Anne’s-Belfield picks next head of school
-
Gordonsville ice cream screams soon to go unheard
-
UVa security chief resigns after 17 months on the job; Longo tapped for interim
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.