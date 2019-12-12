Laura Paton Russell Thompson passed away in the early morning of Friday, December 6, 2019, at Johnston Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She was surrounded by her loving family and is now at peace. Laura was born in Erie, Ohio on July 7, 1957, and grew up in Bowie, Mitchellville and Middletown, Maryland. Laura was a very protective big sister. Bullies knew not to mess with Laurie Russell's little sisters and brother. Laura was a very tall and mature teenager and was often mistaken for a teacher. Bad kids would put their cigarettes out when she walked into the school bathroom. During the disco age, she was very good at the Latin hustle. She was also very good at gluing glitter to shoes, belts and T-shirts. She and her family danced a lot over the years! Laura received a BA from Hood College with a major in history and a minor in education. After teaching high school for a few years, she went on to manage her mother's gallery, art supply, and framing shop, The Art Company, in Saranac Lake, New York. Laura later went on to work at National Investor Relations Institute as a graphic artist and desktop publisher. After marrying Lou Thompson, she moved to Orange, Virginia and spent many happy years with a farm full of sheep, goats, horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, and beautiful daughters Emily and Helen. She taught her daughters to be capable, smart and kind. To know that there is no task they are unequipped for, including moving an 80-pound dresser of drawers up a flight of steps alone. To know that even when things feel hard there is always a solution to the puzzle, even if it means finding someone else to help. And to know that even bullies deserve kindness, but always to protect themselves. They will miss her terribly, but they will be okay because of the lessons she taught them. Always seeking out challenges and puzzles, she volunteered the time she wasn't spending managing the farm before joining The Arts Center In Orange. Laura put her heart and soul into The Arts Center and made it what it is today. Many artists, children and Orange County community members have benefited from her work for The Arts Center. Laura was predeceased by parents, George Ely and Lois Taylor Russell, and husband, Lou Thompson. She is survived by daughter, Emily Huband (Tyler) and grandson, Owen, and daughter, Helen Thompson, and beloved grand-dog Rosie. Also by siblings, Robert Russell, Elizabeth Russell and Anne LaGasse. She will be missed. A celebration of Laura's life will be held after the new year. Donations to The Arts Center In Orange would be a wonderful tribute to Laura's memory.
