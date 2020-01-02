Laura Thompson, the vibrant and visionary director of The Arts Center In Orange, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Her family and friends will celebrate her life Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange, 129 East Main St., Orange. All who loved and knew Laura are invited to attend.
Thompson, Laura
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.