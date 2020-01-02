Laura Thompson, the vibrant and visionary director of The Arts Center In Orange, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Her family and friends will celebrate her life Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange, 129 East Main St., Orange. All who loved and knew Laura are invited to attend.

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

