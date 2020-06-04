September 6, 1939 - May 25, 2020 Vernon James Trout, 80, of Zachary Taylor Hwy. Unionville, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born on September 6, 1939, in Crichton, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Roland Trout and Zora O'Dell Trout. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Norma O'Dell. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jean Cook Trout of Unionville; three daughters, Tammy Lynn LaPole and husband, David, of Louisa, Ralna Jean Horner and husband, Mark, of Orange, and Sherry K Trout-Van Dyke and husband, Randy, of Christiansburg; two sons, James Anthony Trout and wife, Sandra, of Culpeper, and Perry Dwayne Trout and wife, Kim, of Unionville; five grandchildren, Andrew Van Dyke, Evelyn Van Dyke, Cassidy Brackett, Chase Brackett, and Jeremy Provenzo; and three sisters, Edith Groves of Ripley, W.Va., Shelva O'Dell of Cleveland, Ohio, and Annalee Sparks of Quinwood, W.Va. A funeral service will be held at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with interment to be held at the Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville. The Rev. Randall P. Van Dyke will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Trout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries