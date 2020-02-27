Wilmer Robert Tusing Jr., 81, of Barboursville, died on Sunday February 23, 2020, at the Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on January 13, 1939, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Wilmer Robert Tusing Sr. and Maude Inez Jones Tusing. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Morris and Joyce Dobyns. Mr. Tusing owned and operated his dump truck in the local area for many years. He is survived by his wife, Jerry Belle Tusing of Barboursville; one brother, Jerry Tusing of Orange; two sisters, Barbara Dodson of Georgia, and Shirley Lee of Annandale, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love may be made to Mrs. Tusing at 5423 Old Barboursville Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
To plant a tree in memory of Wilmer Tusing, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.